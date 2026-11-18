Princess Kate comforts Jyoti Karane at Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital
During her visit to Mumbai's Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Princess Kate met Jyoti Karane, a mother coping with the loss of one premature twin while the other fights in intensive care.
Despite Karane's own health struggles, Kate offered comfort by holding her hand and gently encouraging her to "stay strong."
Princess Kate emphasizes early childhood development
This visit highlights Princess Kate's focus on early childhood development and learning from global approaches to childcare.
It also marks Princess Kate and Prince William's first international tour together in four years, where they're spotlighting projects like the Earthshot Prize and Children's Earthshot.