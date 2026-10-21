Printing error sends nearly 8,000 Californians duplicate mail-in ballots
A printing slip-up led to nearly 8,000 people in California getting duplicate mail-in ballots right before the midterm elections.
Most of these were in Tulare County, where about 3% of voters got two ballots by mistake, especially in the city of Tulare, a Republican-leaning area.
The mix-up has left some residents worried about being accused of voting twice.
Michelle Baldwin: printing company admitted error
Tulare County's top election official, Michelle Baldwin, says the printing company has owned up to the error and reassures everyone that systems are set up to catch anyone trying to vote twice.
A smaller ballot issue also popped up in Imperial County.
All this comes as California deals with other election-related offenses, putting extra focus on how votes are managed and protected this year.