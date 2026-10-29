Priscila Lacerda Custodio shot dead by ex Joao Roberto Bolelli

Priscila Lacerda Custodio, a 24-year-old businesswoman from Brazil, was shot and killed by her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend, Joao Roberto Bolelli, in Sao Paulo after she ended their relationship over the phone.

She had gone to his ranch to return a pickup truck when the incident happened.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bolelli as the case is being treated as femicide.