Priscila Lacerda Custodio shot dead by ex Joao Roberto Bolelli
World
Priscila Lacerda Custodio, a 24-year-old businesswoman from Brazil, was shot and killed by her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend, Joao Roberto Bolelli, in Sao Paulo after she ended their relationship over the phone.
She had gone to his ranch to return a pickup truck when the incident happened.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Bolelli as the case is being treated as femicide.
Friends: Bolelli controlled, violated protective orders
Friends say Custodio's relationship with Bolelli was marked by control and threats: he even hired people to watch her and accused her of cheating.
He already had a criminal record for violating protective orders from another ex.