Private jet crash in Palm Beach kills 9, wreckage found

Investigators are piecing together clues and have already found part of an engine.

The Learjet 60 was flying from Austin to the Bahamas when it crashed; some debris landed between 1.3 and 6.12km away, hinting that parts broke off midair.

Early reports mention turbulence and ice buildup as possible reasons for this heartbreaking accident.

If you spot any wreckage, the NTSB asks that you send a photo of the debris to the agency. It could really help the NTSB's investigation.