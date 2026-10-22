Probe into Jonathan McKinsey murder in Dublin California becomes complicated
The investigation into Jonathan McKinsey's murder (he was a transgender executive at The New York Times) just got more complicated.
McKinsey was shot and killed during a custody exchange in Dublin, California, on September 26, 2026.
While his estranged wife Candice Jang is still under investigation, Curtis Briggs, the defense attorney for her mother Shili Chen, says she isn't involved.
Chen and Zhang plead not guilty
McKinsey's former in-laws, Shili Chen and Shouyoung Zhang, were arrested after his killing and have pleaded not guilty.
Their defense claims they bought guns out of fear after alleged threats from McKinsey.
The case is messy, with both sides accusing each other of abuse during the divorce.
Investigators have also taken items like Jang's computer and SUV as they try to piece together what really happened.