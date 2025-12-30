'Profound loss...': What Hasina said on Khaleda Zia's death

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her condolences on the passing of her political rival, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. The Awami League leader stated, "Her passing represents a profound loss for Bangladesh's political life and for the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party." In a statement that was later shared on the social media platform X, Hasina acknowledged Zia's contributions to the nation and her role in establishing democracy.

Political rivalry Hasina acknowledges Zia's contributions to Bangladesh Hasina, who is currently in India, said, "I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia." "As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered," she added. The two leaders had been political rivals for decades, shaping Bangladesh's electoral contests and governments.

Twitter Post Bangladesh Awami League's post sharing Hasina's statement Sheikh Hasina expresses condolences on the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia

Health decline Zia's health deteriorated after lung infection Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka after a routine check-up revealed a lung infection. Her health deteriorated, and she was shifted to the Coronary Care Unit, according to local media reports. She suffered from multiple chronic ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications. The BNP announced her death on social media at around 6:00am on Tuesday.