'Profound loss...': What Hasina said on Khaleda Zia's death
What's the story
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her condolences on the passing of her political rival, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. The Awami League leader stated, "Her passing represents a profound loss for Bangladesh's political life and for the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party." In a statement that was later shared on the social media platform X, Hasina acknowledged Zia's contributions to the nation and her role in establishing democracy.
Political rivalry
Hasina acknowledges Zia's contributions to Bangladesh
Hasina, who is currently in India, said, "I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia." "As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered," she added. The two leaders had been political rivals for decades, shaping Bangladesh's electoral contests and governments.
Twitter Post
Bangladesh Awami League's post sharing Hasina's statement
Sheikh Hasina expresses condolences on the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia— Bangladesh Awami League (@albd1971) December 30, 2025
I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.
As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to… pic.twitter.com/gqvSEzzVlS
Health decline
Zia's health deteriorated after lung infection
Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka after a routine check-up revealed a lung infection. Her health deteriorated, and she was shifted to the Coronary Care Unit, according to local media reports. She suffered from multiple chronic ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications. The BNP announced her death on social media at around 6:00am on Tuesday.
Succession
Zia's son returns from exile to lead BNP
Zia is survived by her elder son, Tarique Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile. Rahman is the acting chairman of the BNP and a key contender for Prime Minister in the upcoming national elections. Rahman was accompanied by his wife, Zubaida Rahman, and their daughter Zaima Rahman. Zia's younger son, Arafat Rahman Koko, died several years ago in Malaysia.