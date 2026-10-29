Protesters in Jakarta urge President Prabowo to declare national disaster
World
Jakarta saw hundreds of people rallying for President Prabowo to declare a national disaster as wildfires continue to burn across Indonesia.
Nearly two million hectares have been lost, thick haze is choking communities, and the deaths of four volunteers killed fighting fires this month have hit especially hard.
Many feel the government just isn't doing enough.
Prabowo approval hits 44.5% amid slump
These protests come as President Prabowo faces an economic slump, a plummeting rupiah, and his lowest approval rating in decades: just 44.5%.
Indonesia is up to its third finance minister in two years and a scandal over contaminated free school meals hasn't helped public trust.
For many protesters, it's clear: they want real action, not more promises.