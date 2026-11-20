Protesters throw paper bombs outside Rome education ministry amid strike
Protests outside Italy's education ministry in Rome got intense on Friday, as demonstrators threw paper bombs, bottles, and even firecrackers.
This all happened alongside a major nationwide strike that saw demonstrations in more than 100 Italian cities and disrupted transport and public services in several cities.
The main reasons? People are frustrated about stagnant wages, rising living costs, and government policies they feel aren't helping.
CGIL union draws student funding demands
The strike was led by the CGIL union but also saw huge student rallies in more than 45 cities.
Students called for better funding for education and action on economic inequality, showing just how many young Italians feel left behind.
With both workers and students speaking up together, it's clear there's growing pressure on the government to make some real changes.