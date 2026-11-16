Manila protests against Trump visit ahead of ASEAN-US Special Summit
What's the story
Manila has witnessed massive protests ahead of United States President Donald Trump's visit to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit. According to Reuters, hundreds of demonstrators clashed with police as they tried to march toward the summit venue, raising concerns over regional issues such as the Middle East conflict and environmental destruction from development projects. The protesters were part of the New Patriotic Alliance, a network of activist groups that campaigns for democracy and social justice in the Philippines.
Political criticism
'Our message is: you are not welcome here'
Protest leader Teddy Casino slammed Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for inviting foreign leaders while ignoring local issues.
He said, "To Donald Trump, our message is: you are not welcome here."
The protests are part of a series of demonstrations planned during the summit, which brings together leaders from 11 member countries and key dialogue partners such as the US, China, India, Japan and Australia.
Political backdrop
Trump's trip to Asia
Trump's visit comes after recent electoral setbacks for his Republican Party in the midterm elections.
The trip also highlights the growing competition between the US and China for influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Food and energy security, regional stability, migrant workers' welfare and transnational crime are among key issues on this year's agenda at the summit.
Economic partnership
India's participation at the summit
India's participation at the summit is crucial as it aims to boost its economic and strategic ties with Southeast Asia under its Act East policy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit during his visit from November 16-18.
He will also attend the first Quad summit under Trump's administration on November 17.
Leadership transition
Philippines to hand over ASEAN chairmanship to Singapore
The Philippines will hand over the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN to Singapore at the end of the summit.
This leadership transition comes amid growing geopolitical tensions and competition for influence in the region.
The 49th ASEAN summit is a platform for leaders to discuss pressing issues affecting their countries and the wider region.