Spain train crash sparks protest; protesters demand transport minister's head 

The stationary train, run by private rail operator Iryo, had stopped on the tracks because of a computer failure, transport minister Puente said.

He stated that when there is a system malfunction, a 24-hour control center in Madrid takes over, but it made an "inexplicable" decision to instruct the trains to resume operation without any speed restrictions.

Iryo reported that its train was "struck from behind" by another train operated by Spain's state-owned railroad firm, Renfe.