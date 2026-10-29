Spain train crash sparks protest; protesters demand transport minister's head
What's the story
Hundreds of protesters clashed with police outside Spain's Transport Ministry after a high-speed train crash killed at least 68 people on Wednesday. The demonstration was directed at Transport Minister Oscar Puente, who was branded "Oscar Puente, minister of death" by the protesters. The incident occurred when a train travelling from Madrid to Seville barrelled into another stationary train. The impact pushed several carriages fall down an embankment.
Crash aftermath
Details of the crash
The stationary train, run by private rail operator Iryo, had stopped on the tracks because of a computer failure, transport minister Puente said.
He stated that when there is a system malfunction, a 24-hour control center in Madrid takes over, but it made an "inexplicable" decision to instruct the trains to resume operation without any speed restrictions.
Iryo reported that its train was "struck from behind" by another train operated by Spain's state-owned railroad firm, Renfe.
Resignation demand
1,500 protesters gathered overnight outside the Spanish Transport Ministry
Audio recordings between train controllers in Madrid and train drivers allegedly revealed that one high-speed train was cleared to move despite the fact that another train ahead had stalled.
According to Spanish station TVE, some 1,500 protesters gathered overnight outside the Spanish Transport Ministry headquarters in the capital, with the majority of demonstrators calling for PM Pedro Sánchez and Puente's resignation.
Police used tear gas to disperse crowds after demonstrators threw bottles and flares. No injuries or arrests were recorded.
Demands
Spanish trade union CSIF demanded Puente's resignation
The Spanish trade union CSIF has demanded Puente's resignation, accusing him of "scapegoating" a traffic manager instead of taking responsibility
It called for greater investment in railway infrastructure, maintenance, network upgrades and safety to prevent further accidents.
Spain's interior ministry said hundreds of personnel have been deployed to the disaster site to help with recovery efforts, with drones and helicopters being used to find victims and remove rubble.
Official response
Investigation promised by PM Sanchez
Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez called the crash a "terrible tragedy" and promised an investigation into the incident. He said any failures identified would be addressed.
He also declared three days of mourning starting Thursday following the collision.
The opposition People's Party canceled all campaign events ahead of next month's election in light of the tragedy.