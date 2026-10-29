Loading...
Home / News / World News / Spain train crash sparks protest; protesters demand transport minister's head 
Spain train crash sparks protest; protesters demand transport minister's head 
The incident occurred in Urda, south of Madrid

Spain train crash sparks protest; protesters demand transport minister's head 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 29, 2026
10:45 am
What's the story

Hundreds of protesters clashed with police outside Spain's Transport Ministry after a high-speed train crash killed at least 68 people on Wednesday. The demonstration was directed at Transport Minister Oscar Puente, who was branded "Oscar Puente, minister of death" by the protesters. The incident occurred when a train travelling from Madrid to Seville barrelled into another stationary train. The impact pushed several carriages fall down an embankment.

Crash aftermath

Details of the crash

The stationary train, run by private rail operator Iryo, had stopped on the tracks because of a computer failure, transport minister Puente said.

He stated that when there is a system malfunction, a 24-hour control center in Madrid takes over, but it made an "inexplicable" decision to instruct the trains to resume operation without any speed restrictions.

Iryo reported that its train was "struck from behind" by another train operated by Spain's state-owned railroad firm, Renfe.

Resignation demand

1,500 protesters gathered overnight outside the Spanish Transport Ministry 

Audio recordings between train controllers in Madrid and train drivers allegedly revealed that one high-speed train was cleared to move despite the fact that another train ahead had stalled.

According to Spanish station TVE, some 1,500 protesters gathered overnight outside the Spanish Transport Ministry headquarters in the capital, with the majority of demonstrators calling for PM Pedro Sánchez and Puente's resignation.

Police used tear gas to disperse crowds after demonstrators threw bottles and flares. No injuries or arrests were recorded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demands

Spanish trade union CSIF demanded Puente's resignation

The Spanish trade union CSIF has demanded Puente's resignation, accusing him of "scapegoating" a traffic manager instead of taking responsibility

It called for greater investment in railway infrastructure, maintenance, network upgrades and safety to prevent further accidents.

Spain's interior ministry said hundreds of personnel have been deployed to the disaster site to help with recovery efforts, with drones and helicopters being used to find victims and remove rubble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official response

Investigation promised by PM Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez called the crash a "terrible tragedy" and promised an investigation into the incident. He said any failures identified would be addressed.

He also declared three days of mourning starting Thursday following the collision.

The opposition People's Party canceled all campaign events ahead of next month's election in light of the tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT