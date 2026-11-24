The proposal sparked nationalist protests across Sindh, with separatist groups threatening an economic blockade of Punjab, with some members chanting pro-Sindhudesh slogans, saying Sindh's integrity was "non-negotiable."

Sindhudesh is a proposed independent, secular country for the Sindhi people, a demand championed by nationalist leader GM Syed following Bangladesh's formation in 1971.

Demand for an independent Sindhudesh had led to clashes with security personnel during Sindhi Culture Day on December 7, 2025, in Karachi.