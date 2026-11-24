Thousands protest in Pakistan against Munir's proposed division of Sindh
What's the story
Thousands of people in Sindhi took to the streets of Pakistan's capital, Karachi, this week protesting against Field Marshal Asim Munir's plan to redraw the maps of Pakistan's four administrative provinces: Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. The protest, organized by the Jeay Sindh Rahbar Committee in Karachi, saw participation from nationalist leaders, political activists, lawyers, and civil society members. They are opposing any changes to Sindh's existing boundaries, arguing that its territorial integrity is non-negotiable.
Nationalist backlash
Nationalist protests and separatist threats
The proposal sparked nationalist protests across Sindh, with separatist groups threatening an economic blockade of Punjab, with some members chanting pro-Sindhudesh slogans, saying Sindh's integrity was "non-negotiable."
Sindhudesh is a proposed independent, secular country for the Sindhi people, a demand championed by nationalist leader GM Syed following Bangladesh's formation in 1971.
Demand for an independent Sindhudesh had led to clashes with security personnel during Sindhi Culture Day on December 7, 2025, in Karachi.
Political warning
Protesters threaten to challenge administrative changes
The protesters say that Sindh's identity was based in its history, culture and civilization and could not be treated only as a matter of administrative convenience.
They also rejected the idea of holding a referendum on the creation of new provinces or administrative units.
The protesters warned that any administrative changes without people's consent would be challenged through constitutional, legal, and democratic means.
Twitter Post
Protests in Karachi
🚨 Massive Protests in Karachi Against the Proposed Division of Sindh!— Tactical Detox (@tacticaldetox) November 23, 2026
Thousands have taken to the streets, rejecting the military regime’s plan to divide Sindh.
Public opposition to Munir’s proposed agenda is growing across Pakistan. https://t.co/4KlimRmzwj pic.twitter.com/xvryoZCFMo
Cultural resistance
No formal blueprint of the proposal yet
The proposed plan to divide the four provinces into a dozen or more has been linked to Munir, who is said to have real power in Pakistan despite a nominally superior president and prime minister.
While Pakistan currently has four provinces, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has proposed creating 12 to 15 provinces. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said discussions on a referendum could take concrete shape by the end of 2026.
No formal blueprint of the proposal has been released yet.
Political tensions
Another major protest is planned for November 29
Last week, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned that people will take up arms if Sindh province is divided forcefully, Geo TV reported.
"If the province is divided by force, society will be divided; it will lead to enmity, ordinary people will take up arms, and...bloodshed will not be limited to single death," he said.
Another major protest is planned for November 29 in Karachi by Sindhi nationalist organizations, coinciding with a rally by MQM-P supporting new provinces.