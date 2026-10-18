Protests over rising living costs in France escalate into looting
World
Protests over rising living costs in France have taken a turn, with groups looting luxury stores like Apple, Louis Vuitton, and Hermes in cities such as Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux, and Lille.
Videos online show masked individuals breaking into these shops and grabbing products, making the unrest hard to ignore.
About 550,000 protesters in France
About 550,000 people joined the demonstrations (some unions say even more), leading to some 1,200 arrests.
The unrest didn't just hit luxury brands: supermarkets, clothing retailers, and pharmacies were also targeted, town halls were attacked in several cities, and police faced tough situations on the ground.