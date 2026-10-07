PTI march to Islamabad intensifies seeking Imran Khan's release
PTI's protest march to Islamabad is picking up steam, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi warning the federal government and military that, "When we say that we will reach Islamabad and show you, then forget about you, even your father won't be able to stop us," if their demands aren't met.
The main demand? Release and proper medical care for jailed former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan.
The march, which started Sunday, October 4, 2026, is now in its fourth calendar day and moving forward under tight security.
Sohail Afridi lists 7 demands
Afridi has put seven demands on the table, accusing the judiciary of ignoring court orders about Khan's treatment at Shifa International Hospital.
Things got even more tense after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi blamed Afridi for stalling negotiations.
Afridi says the march will only stop if any of their demands are found unconstitutional. Otherwise, they're not backing down.