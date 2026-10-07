PTI march to Islamabad intensifies seeking Imran Khan's release

PTI's protest march to Islamabad is picking up steam, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi warning the federal government and military that, "When we say that we will reach Islamabad and show you, then forget about you, even your father won't be able to stop us," if their demands aren't met.

The main demand? Release and proper medical care for jailed former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan.

The march, which started Sunday, October 4, 2026, is now in its fourth calendar day and moving forward under tight security.