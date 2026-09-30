Puntland retakes MT Honour 25 and arrests 16 suspected pirates
World
A tragic hijacking off the coast of Somalia has left five crew members dead, including an Indian sailor, after pirates took over the MT Honour 25 tanker back in April.
The victims also included three Pakistanis and one Myanmar national.
After months of captivity, Puntland authorities stepped in, retaking the MT Honour 25 and arresting 16 suspected pirates.
MT Eureka released, 12 crew safe
Three Pakistani crew members and one Indian national were also wounded.
On a slightly better note, Somali pirates released another ship, the MT Eureka, on the same day. All 12 crew members from that vessel, including four Indians and eight Egyptians, made it out safely, though their ship was damaged before being freed.
Piracy remains a big worry for ships passing through this region.