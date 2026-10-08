Purdue backed 17-member team searches Nikumaroro for Amelia Earhart Electra

The crew landed in Kiribati on October 6 to prepare and meet officials of the Kiribati National Shipping Line before starting their six-day journey to Nikumaroro.

Previous searches turned up possible clues, like old campsites, but no solid proof of the plane.

Team member Sirisha Bandla says, "Even today, given its sheer vastness, there's something significant about flying over the Pacific Ocean," and the group is determined to bring some closure.