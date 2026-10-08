Purdue backed 17-member team searches Nikumaroro for Amelia Earhart Electra
A fresh search is on for Amelia Earhart's missing plane, nearly 90 years after she vanished during her historic flight.
Backed by Purdue University and the Archaeological Legacy Institute, a 17-member team is heading to Nikumaroro Island in Kiribati, hoping to finally spot Earhart's Lockheed Electra 10-E.
Team prepares 6-day Nikumaroro trip
The crew landed in Kiribati on October 6 to prepare and meet officials of the Kiribati National Shipping Line before starting their six-day journey to Nikumaroro.
Previous searches turned up possible clues, like old campsites, but no solid proof of the plane.
Team member Sirisha Bandla says, "Even today, given its sheer vastness, there's something significant about flying over the Pacific Ocean," and the group is determined to bring some closure.