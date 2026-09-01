Video: Sharif stops Putin for chat after SCO group photo
What's the story
During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was seen trying to have a brief interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The incident happened after the leaders posed for their official group photograph. As the photo session ended and Putin started to leave the podium, Sharif quickly approached him and appeared to stop him by holding his hand.
Twitter Post
Sharif approaches Putin after group photograph
World leaders at the SCO Summit including Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, China’s Xi, Russia’s Putin, Belarus’ Lukashenko and Iran’s Pezeshkian, gather for a portrait.— Samar Haroon Bilour (@SamarHBilour) September 1, 2026
Later, Shehbaz Sharif 🇵🇰 walks out conversing with President Putin. Building relationships anew pic.twitter.com/fU2BLnl8DH
Bilateral meeting
Putin exchanges pleasantries with PM Modi
Before the group photo session, Putin had also exchanged pleasantries with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The two leaders had held a substantive bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit a day earlier. They discussed various topics including trade, investment, energy and fertilizer security.
During this meeting, PM Modi reiterated his appeal for peace in Ukraine, saying every day of conflict "pushes humanity backwards."
Diplomatic engagements
PM Modi greets Iranian foreign minister, UN chief
The SCO Summit has brought together leaders from 10 member states, including India, China, Russia and Pakistan. The event is a platform for discussing regional security and cooperation.
Apart from Sharif's interaction with Putin, PM Modi was also seen greeting Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and sharing a warm moment with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the proceedings.
Upcoming visit
SCO Summit amid changing geopolitical dynamics
The meeting between PM Modi and President Putin comes ahead of the latter's expected visit to India later this month for the annual BRICS summit.
Meanwhile, the SCO Summit has come at a time of changing geopolitical dynamics with a focus on regional security, connectivity, and cooperation among member states.