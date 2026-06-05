Russian President Vladimir Putin has defended the strength of Russia's partnership with India, calling it a "reliable partner." He projected that bilateral trade between the two countries would hit $100 billion in the coming years. The Russian leader dismissed American pressure on New Delhi to reduce its engagement with Moscow as ineffective and damaging to global stability.

Economic progress Welcomed India's independent foreign policy Putin praised India's economic growth, which he attributed to the hard work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. He said, "India is among the world's major economies and is currently demonstrating an impressive rate of economic growth." The Russian President also welcomed India's independent foreign policy and its relations with other countries, including the United States. "We are glad that India is developing its relations with all countries it thinks important for its national interests," Putin said.

Diplomatic relations Western attempts to pressure India have not yielded results Putin was clear that Western attempts to pressure India into reducing its cooperation with Russia have not yielded any results. He said, "But everyone has understood that putting pressure on Narendra Modi (and India) that has the largest population in the world, is detrimental for international relations and bilateral relations." The Russian President added that it doesn't matter where this pressure comes from, as Russia sees no negative consequences.

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