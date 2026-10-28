Putin calls Elon Musk a 'real genius' amid Ukraine debate
Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly praised Elon Musk as a "real genius," despite heated debates about Musk's role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Putin says working closely with Musk is key to keeping space operations in order; he's even called him an "outstanding person" before, pointing to their ongoing satellite collaboration.
Zelenskyy accuses Musk of restricting Starlink
Musk's involvement in Ukraine has drawn criticism, with some accusing him of limiting Starlink for Ukrainian forces during the conflict.
Reports also surfaced that Musk had been secretly talking with Putin since late 2022.
Recently, Ukraine's president, Zelenskyy, accused Musk of hurting their defense efforts by restricting military-grade satellite services.
The whole situation shows just how tangled tech and global politics can get.