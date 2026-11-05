Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev thanks Melania Trump for humanitarian role
World
At a White House event on Thursday, Kirill Dmitriev, president Putin's special envoy, publicly thanked Melania Trump for her "distinguished humanitarian role" in helping secure a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine.
The celebration marked the temporary ceasefire in Oleshky, signed October 23.
Dmitriev credits teamwork, cites Putin instructions
Dmitriev highlighted how international teamwork made the deal possible, saying, Kirill Dmitriev said Putin personally gave instructions as part of the operation.
The event wasn't just about politics: it also spotlighted the impact of humanitarian efforts in bringing people together.