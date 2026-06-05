Russia offers India full tech access to Su-57 fighter jet

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered India full access to the technology of the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet. He made this offer while speaking to global media on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, calling the aircraft "the best in the world." This comes after India's previous withdrawal from a joint development program under the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) project in 2018 due to concerns over costs, developmental delays, and technology transfer.

Project history Putin takes a jab at Western nations Putin recalled that India had previously opted for Russia to continue independently with the FGFA project, saying, "At the time, our Indian partners preferred that Russia proceed independently and indicated they would consider joining the project at a later stage." He also took a jab at Western nations for their restrictive practices on technology transfer.

New terms New twin-seat variant of Su-57 Now, Russia's state-owned defense exporter Rosoboronexport has changed its terms to align with India's "Make in India" initiative. The new twin-seat tandem-cockpit variant of the Su-57 has caught the attention of defense analysts. This version's second seat is meant to act as a tactical command station, allowing operators to manage loyal wingman drones and execute sophisticated electronic warfare operations.

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