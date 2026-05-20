Key takeaways from Putin's meeting with Xi in Beijing 

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have signed a joint declaration on building a "multipolar world." The signing took place at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, where 20 agreements, ranging from trade to tech, were inked. An additional 20 documents are expected to be announced separately. "We'll expand our bilateral cooperation and actively engage in international forums where our teams are working closely together to build a strong foundation for a multipolar world," Putin said.

Anniversary celebration Xi praises 'unyielding relationship' amid global challenges Their meeting also marked the 30th anniversary of China-Russia's strategic partnership. Xi said the relationship has "continuously deepened and reached the highest level in the new era, a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, setting an example for a new type of major-country relationship." He praised their "unyielding relationship" amid global challenges and warned against "unilateral and hegemonic countercurrents running rampant," an apparent reference to the US.

Treaty No timeline agreed upon for Power of Siberia 2 gas During the summit, Putin and Xi also extended the Russian-Chinese Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, which was originally signed in July 2001. They also signed a joint statement on strengthening their comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. However, no concrete timeline was agreed upon for the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project. The proposed route through Mongolia would transport 50 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas annually from Yamal Peninsula to northern China.

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Trump Trump left China without making any substantial announcements Putin stated that China-Russia relations had reached an unparalleled level and were "helping global stability." He also invited Xi to Russia next year. If the trip proceeds, it will follow the Chinese leader's trip to Washington, which is slated in September. Their meeting occurred a week after Donald Trump's three-day visit to Beijing. Despite pledging massive economic accords ahead of the trip, Trump left China without making any substantial announcements.

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Diplomatic balance China balancing act with Russia and US Chinese state media hailed both Putin's and Trump's visits as a sign of China's stable standing in a fragmented world. However, experts believe China is balancing its relations with both countries. Yuan Jiang from Queensland University of Technology said Beijing is actively managing relations with the US and Russia, maintaining diplomatic balance. This was evident when China announced plans to buy 200 Boeing jets during Putin's visit, a deal that had been reported, but not confirmed, during Trump's visit.