'Historically Russian lands': Putin calls Zelenskyy's territorial loss remarks 'inappropriate'
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements on accepting territorial losses as inappropriate. Speaking to Censor.NET, a Russian news outlet, Putin said, "First of all, my view of the matter is that this is not their territory. Historically, it is Russia's territory." He said people living in these areas voted for state independence and later for reunification with Russia. "So I think it is inappropriate to talk about any territorial losses," he added.
Diplomatic stance
Russia willing to negotiate, find solutions: Putin
In a separate remark, Putin also reiterated Russia's willingness to negotiate and find solutions to what he termed a difficult and complicated situation in Ukraine.
Putin's statement comes after his recent talks with United States negotiator Steve Witkoff.
He said Russia and the US agreed to resume trilateral contacts aimed at discussing security for both Ukraine and Russia after a final peace agreement.
Security talks
Talks on European security architecture needed in discussions: Putin
Putin stressed that any discussions on future security would also require talks on European security architecture.
He said, "The US administration representative emphasized that if we are to discuss issues related to ensuring future security for both Ukraine and Russia, then, naturally, we will also need to discuss the European security architecture as a whole."
Peace advocacy
Russia has always advocated for peaceful resolution: Putin
Putin claimed that Russia has always advocated for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, blaming Ukraine for starting the war.
He also claimed that Russians and Ukrainians are one people: "Well, what can I say? The latest genetic studies show that Russians and Ukrainians are, in fact, one people. Fine, some people want to think differently. All right, we accept that. That is how Russia's history has unfolded; those are today's realities. But agreement can be reached on everything."