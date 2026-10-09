Putin pledges help to calm Middle East conflict with Iran
World
Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to help calm the ongoing Middle East conflict, saying Russia is "ready to do everything" it can to support peace.
He made this offer during a meeting with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, also recognizing Iran's efforts in dealing with the U.S.-Israel situation.
Pezeshkian: US talks meaningless but ongoing
Pezeshkian said Iran isn't giving up on diplomatic talks with the US even though things are tense and progress is slow.
Still, he called dialogue with Washington "meaningless" right now because of all the deadlocks.
Both leaders met at a major regional summit and have been strengthening ties since Russia's war in Ukraine began.