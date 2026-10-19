Putin proposes Trump and Xi summit on Ukraine, Kyiv excluded
World
President Vladimir Putin has suggested a summit with President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping to talk about ending the Ukraine war.
The idea came up during a recent call between Putin and Trump, but the catch, Ukraine wouldn't have a seat at the table, which is making Kyiv and European leaders pretty uneasy.
Trump undecided on China summit
The meeting could happen in China during a major Asia-Pacific conference this November.
Russia is hoping China will host, and Beijing seems open if Trump agrees.
Still, Trump hasn't said yes: he's facing criticism at home for easing Russian sanctions to lower fuel prices.
Meanwhile, tensions remain high as Ukraine's president gets called out by Trump, and there's still no real progress toward peace.