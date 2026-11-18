Putin to join Trump and Xi at Shenzhen APEC talks
Big news from the APEC summit in Shenzhen: Russian President Vladimir Putin is on board for a high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this Thursday.
Putin called it a chance for "big potential benefit," hoping the talks will boost Russia's influence on the global stage.
Leaders' divergent agendas complicate summit talks
Each leader is coming in with their own agenda: Putin wants to talk about Ukraine, while the US is more focused on nuclear weapons and tensions in the Middle East.
China, meanwhile, isn't ready to discuss nuclear disarmament until it matches US power.
With these differences (and some political shifts back home in the U.S.), finding common ground could be tough.