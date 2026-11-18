Putin, Trump and Xi meet in Shenzhen at APEC gala
For the first time, Russia's Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and China's Xi Jinping were spotted together at an APEC gala dinner in Shenzhen.
Their meetup comes ahead of a planned trilateral meeting between the three leaders on Thursday.
Xi greets Trump with honor guard
Earlier in the day, Trump was welcomed by Xi with a military honor guard and flowers from children.
At the dinner, Trump and Putin exchanged a handshake and a shoulder pat as Xi looked on, hinting at a more cooperative tone ahead of their planned trilateral meeting on Thursday.