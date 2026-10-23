Putin Trump pact sends Russian diesel tanker to New York
World
A tanker carrying 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel is making its way to New York, a result of an agreement between presidents Putin and Trump to help lower fuel prices.
Russia has agreed to lift its own ban on diesel exports for this.
The London Stock Exchange Group data showed the tanker heading to New York on Friday.
Russia and US energy cooperation
Russia's energy strategy and shows both countries teaming up to tackle global fuel costs together.