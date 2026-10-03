Qamar Javed Bajwa returns home after Dubai medical treatment
World
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's former army chief, has returned home after traveling to Dubai in August for medical care.
Bajwa was recovering from head and back injuries he sustained in a fall earlier this year.
His son was by his side during treatment, and family sources say he has recovered around 60% to 70% so far.
Bajwa army chief 2016 to 2022
Bajwa first was treated at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Pakistan before heading to Dubai for more tests due to nerve and spine issues.
As army chief from 2016 to 2022, he saw some big political shakeups, including the fall of Imran Khan's government, which eventually led to tension between the military and Khan, ending with Bajwa's retirement.