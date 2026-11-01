Qatar confirms Al Mayeda hit by unidentified objects in Gulf
World
A Qatari LNG ship, Al Mayeda, was hit by "unidentified objects" while sailing through the Gulf on Friday evening.
The attack comes as U.S.-Iran tensions are running high, raising fresh worries about safety for ships in the region.
Qatar News Agency confirmed the incident.
Crew safe as Qatar pursues diplomacy
Thankfully, everyone on board is safe and there is no environmental damage. The ship is still good to go.
With more vessels being targeted lately, Qatar is now ramping up its diplomatic efforts to cool things down between the US and Iran and bring some stability back to the area.