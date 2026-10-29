Qatar denies Israeli politicians' accusations of meddling in Israel's election
World
Qatar is pushing back against accusations from some Israeli politicians that it tried to sway Israel's recent elections with money or influence.
Majed Al Ansari, speaking for Qatar's foreign ministry, called the rumors "ridiculous and dangerous," making it clear that Qatar didn't try to mess with the vote or support any group aiming to change the outcome.
Qatar accused of buying Israeli votes
The claims suggested Qatar was accused of buying off Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli political left, and the Arab vote during Israel's October 27, 2026, elections, a time already full of political tension.
With its firm denial, Qatar is distancing itself from all talk of election interference as debates continue in Israel's heated political scene.