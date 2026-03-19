Qatar expels Iranian military, security officials after LNG plant attack 

Qatar has expelled key Iranian military and security officials from its territory. The decision comes after Iranian missile strikes targeted the Ras Laffan Industrial City, a major gas processing hub in Qatar, which it said caused "significant damage." The Qatari Foreign Ministry declared these officials "persona non grata" and ordered their departure within 24 hours. The ministry explained that the decision was made "in response to repeated Iranian targeting and the blatant aggression against...Qatar, which violated its sovereignty and security."

Official statement Qatari Foreign Ministry warns of further measures The Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned the Iranian actions as a flagrant violation of international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2817. It warned that continued Iranian aggression would be met with further measures to protect Qatar's sovereignty, security, and national interests. The ministry stressed its right to take all necessary steps under international law to defend its sovereignty and security.

Facility damage Iran vows revenge for killing of Larijani The attack comes after Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned of retaliation for the killing of Supreme National Security Council head Ali Larijani. He threatened "anti-Islamists" and said, "Shedding this blood at the foot of the tree of the Islamic system only makes it stronger, and of course, every blood has a price that the criminal murderers of the martyrs must pay soon." "Undoubtedly, justice will be served," he said in a statement.

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