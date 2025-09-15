Trump calls Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani a 'wonderful person'

'Be careful with Qatar': Trump to Israel after Doha strike

By Snehil Singh 09:49 am Sep 15, 2025

United States President Donald Trump has warned Israel to be "very careful" in its dealings with Qatar, describing the Gulf nation as "a great ally" of the US. "They have to do something about Hamas, but Qatar has been a great ally to the US," he said. The warning comes after Israeli strikes on Hamas leaders in Doha. Speaking at Morristown Airport in New Jersey, Trump said he also considers Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani a "wonderful person."