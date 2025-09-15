'Be careful with Qatar': Trump to Israel after Doha strike
United States President Donald Trump has warned Israel to be "very careful" in its dealings with Qatar, describing the Gulf nation as "a great ally" of the US. "They have to do something about Hamas, but Qatar has been a great ally to the US," he said. The warning comes after Israeli strikes on Hamas leaders in Doha. Speaking at Morristown Airport in New Jersey, Trump said he also considers Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani a "wonderful person."
On Friday, Trump hosted Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani for dinner in New York. The White House confirmed the dinner but offered no details. Trump had earlier clarified that he was not involved in the decision-making process for the "unfortunate" strike. Notably, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had justified the action by likening it to America's response after the September 11 attacks. He said governments cannot harbor terrorists, a principle he claimed guided their actions.
Qatar has condemned the Israeli strikes as a "blatant violation of all international laws and norms." The country said it poses a serious threat to the security and safety of its residents. The strike on Hamas's political leadership headquarters in Doha came as top figures were considering a US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. This escalation risks derailing efforts to end the conflict and secure hostage releases.