Qatar moves LNG through Strait of Hormuz amid U.S.-Iran tensions
World
Qatar is moving its liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments again through the Strait of Hormuz, even though U.S.-Iran tensions are still high.
More ships using this crucial waterway lately have eased worries about Iran blocking the route, which is a big deal since it's one of the world's busiest energy corridors.
Some LNG ships switched off trackers
Vessels like GasLog Skagen, Al Shamal, and Al Ghashamiya have all made recent trips through the strait, some even going "dark" by switching off their trackers to avoid attention.
It's a reminder of how important and tricky this route is for global energy supplies, especially when regional tensions run high.