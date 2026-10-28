Qatar proposes weeklong trust plan to Iran, US Israel
Qatar just put forward a fresh peace proposal to help ease the ongoing conflict between Iran, the US and Israel.
The plan gives both sides a week to take steps that build trust, with Iran expected to respond soon.
This is part of joint mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan to end a war that has been disrupting global shipping and oil since February.
Proposal outlines daily actions amid tensions
The proposal lays out daily actions for each country, backed by several international guarantors.
Still, tensions are high: US President Donald Trump recently repeated threats against Iran, while Iranian security officials told Reuters Tehran had drawn up detailed plans to attack Gulf undersea cables if the US and Israel resumed attacks.
Meanwhile, attacks from Yemen's Houthi group on Saudi Arabia are adding even more complications, showing just how tough it will be to reach lasting peace in the region.