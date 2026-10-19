Qatar to announce defense pact against missiles drones and cyberattacks

Qatar is preparing to announce a new defense partnership aimed at tackling threats like missiles, drones, and cyberattacks, an issue that's felt even more urgent after last year's attack on its energy facility.

The move was revealed by Qatar's deputy prime minister and defense minister, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, at the Global Security Forum in Doha, and plans to work with international partners, including the US the UK and France (though details are still under wraps).