Qatar to announce defense pact against missiles drones and cyberattacks
Qatar is preparing to announce a new defense partnership aimed at tackling threats like missiles, drones, and cyberattacks, an issue that's felt even more urgent after last year's attack on its energy facility.
The move was revealed by Qatar's deputy prime minister and defense minister, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, at the Global Security Forum in Doha, and plans to work with international partners, including the US the UK and France (though details are still under wraps).
Qatar seeks energy and shipping protection
This partnership isn't just about military power: it's also about protecting Qatar's vital energy infrastructure and key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz.
With regional tensions running high, especially with Iran nearby, Qatar is looking to strengthen both its air defenses and cybersecurity while keeping diplomatic channels open where it counts.