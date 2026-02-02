Qatar announces a 10-year residency program: Who will benefit?

Qatar is set to launch a 10-year residency program aimed at attracting entrepreneurs and senior executives. The initiative was announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Sunday. The program is part of Qatar's broader strategy to promote business development as well as economic diversification in the country.

Regional alignment Qatar joins UAE, Saudi Arabia in offering long-term residency With this announcement, Qatar joins Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in offering long-term residency programs to attract global talent and investment. The move is seen as a step toward making Qatar a more appealing destination for business leaders and start-ups in the region. The initiative also includes an expansion of the Qatar Investment Authority's venture capital program by $2 billion.

Program enhancement $2B increase in venture capital program The $2 billion increase in the Qatar Investment Authority's venture capital program is intended to strengthen the local start-up and investment ecosystem. This expansion builds on the existing "Fund of Funds" initiative, which is currently valued at $1 billion. The program was launched to attract venture capital firms to Qatar, support entrepreneurship, and reduce dependence on gas revenues.

