Qatari mediators present draft to Iran with 7-day confidence-building measures
Qatari mediators presented Iran with a fresh draft agreement, and Tehran is expected to respond by the end of the week;
the proposal sets out a seven-day timeline for confidence-building measures.
If it agrees, several countries would help guarantee the plan, potentially kicking things off as soon as next week.
Conflict threatens oil and undersea cables
This conflict has been messing with global oil supplies and shipping since February.
Qatar and Pakistan are trying to calm things down, but leaders like Netanyahu and Trump are sticking to their tough positions.
Meanwhile, Iranian security officials told Reuters that Tehran had drawn up detailed plans to target undersea cables in the Gulf if the United States and Israel resumed their attacks.
The outcome could seriously shape both regional stability and the world's energy markets.