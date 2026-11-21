Qatari royal jet handles 64km/h crosswinds at Bern Airport
A Qatari royal jet had a tense moment at Bern Airport on November 18, battling 64km/h crosswinds as it came in to land.
The pilot pulled off the "crab" landing technique, basically flying the plane slightly sideways to handle the gusts and then straightening out just before touchdown.
Thanks to some impressive skills, everyone landed safely.
Matthias Hanni shared royal jet video
The jet was carrying a member of Qatar's royal family.
Aviation fan Matthias Hanni caught the dramatic landing on camera and shared it on Instagram, showing how the plane steadied itself after that unique approach.