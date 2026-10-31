Quad agrees closer AI and minerals cooperation at Atlanta G20

At the G20 Foreign Ministers's Meeting in Atlanta, foreign ministers from Australia, India, Japan, and the US (the Quad) agreed to work even closer on artificial intelligence and critical minerals, two things that are shaping tech's future.

The US committed to provide $10 million to help India and ASEAN countries recycle key minerals, and the Quad ministers collectively expressed their intent to provide over $85 million of technical and financial assistance to support access to trusted AI across the Indo-Pacific through the Quad AI Accelerator.