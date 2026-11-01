Quad in Atlanta calls for free movement in global waterways
India, the US Australia, and Japan, also known as the Quad, just met up in Atlanta and called for free movement in major global waterways like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.
They also voiced concerns about countries using export restrictions to pressure others.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio was there too, sharing that a Quad Leaders's Meeting in Manila in November 2026.
Quad invests $85 million in tech networks
The group is stepping up efforts to make supply chains more reliable and less dependent on China by boosting oil reserves and recycling electronics for key minerals.
They're putting over $85 million into safer tech networks across the Indo-Pacific, hoping to tackle criminal activity and support projects like the Quad SI Accelerator, all aiming for a more stable region.