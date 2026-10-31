Quad leaders meet in Manila to deepen Indo Pacific cooperation
World
The next big Quad Leaders's Summit is happening in Manila, Philippines, in November 2026.
Leaders from the US India, Japan, and Australia will meet up, right as the ASEAN meetings are going on, to talk about working together more closely in the Indo-Pacific.
Quad ministers met in Atlanta
Just before this announcement, Quad foreign ministers met in Atlanta (their third meeting this year after New Delhi and Manila).
They've been focusing on things like stronger supply chains and keeping the region's seas secure.
This Manila summit is also the first time Quad leaders have gathered since 2024, so it's a chance to get high-level teamwork back on track.