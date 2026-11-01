Quad meets in Atlanta, Marco Rubio says not against anyone
The Quad, a group made up of the US Australia, India, and Japan, just met in Atlanta.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it clear the alliance is not aimed at any one country (not even China), but is more about working together on shared concerns.
As Rubio put it, "The Quad is not against anybody. It's not a format that exists to oppose any country," but later, "To the extent that we express concerns within the Quad, those concerns are about behaviors and activities."
Quad ministers pledge $85 million+ for AI
At the meeting, Quad ministers talked a lot about keeping the Indo-Pacific region open and secure.
They highlighted economic security, like building stronger supply chains and calling out unfair trade practices, and even pledged more than $85 million to boost AI tech.
The group also reaffirmed their commitment to safe navigation in key waters and strengthening ties between member countries.