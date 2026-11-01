Quad meets in Atlanta, Marco Rubio says not against anyone

The Quad, a group made up of the US Australia, India, and Japan, just met in Atlanta.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it clear the alliance is not aimed at any one country (not even China), but is more about working together on shared concerns.

As Rubio put it, "The Quad is not against anybody. It's not a format that exists to oppose any country," but later, "To the extent that we express concerns within the Quad, those concerns are about behaviors and activities."