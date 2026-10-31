Quad nations pledge over $85 million for Indo-Pacific trusted AI
World
The Quad countries, US India, Japan, and Australia, just announced more than $85 million in technical and financial assistance to boost trusted AI tech across the Indo-Pacific.
Revealed at the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, this move is all about driving economic growth and making sure the region doesn't get left behind in the AI race.
US pledges $10 million for critical-mineral recycling
The US also pledged $10 million to help India and ASEAN nations recycle critical minerals: think of it as powering up future tech while being eco-friendly.
The Quad's new Business Leaders's Forum aims to connect governments with industry for bigger impact.
Up next: another big meeting in Tokyo this November where they'll identify opportunities for practical cooperation.