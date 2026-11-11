Ra'am open to join Eisenkot bloc if Hamas designated terrorist

Even though Netanyahu's group is the biggest, it doesn't have enough seats for a majority.

So Eisenkot needs support from different parties, including Arab and ultra-Orthodox groups, but not everyone's on board.

Avigdor Liberman strongly opposes relying on Ra'am, and ultra-Orthodox parties have their own demands.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is pushing for unity because of international pressure over Iran, but Eisenkot isn't buying it: he thinks it just adds more division.

In short, coalition-building in Israel right now is anything but simple.