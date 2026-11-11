Ra'am open to join Eisenkot bloc if Hamas designated terrorist
Big news in Israeli politics: the Arab-led Ra'am party says it's open to teaming up with Gadi Eisenkot's anti-Netanyahu bloc, but only if Hamas is officially recognized as a terrorist organization.
Mansour Abbas, Ra'am's leader, says he wants a "genuine partnership" with other Israeli parties.
This all comes as President Herzog has tapped Eisenkot to try forming a new government.
Eisenkot needs Arab and ultra-Orthodox support
Even though Netanyahu's group is the biggest, it doesn't have enough seats for a majority.
So Eisenkot needs support from different parties, including Arab and ultra-Orthodox groups, but not everyone's on board.
Avigdor Liberman strongly opposes relying on Ra'am, and ultra-Orthodox parties have their own demands.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu is pushing for unity because of international pressure over Iran, but Eisenkot isn't buying it: he thinks it just adds more division.
In short, coalition-building in Israel right now is anything but simple.