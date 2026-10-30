'Indians lick cow urine from...floors': Israeli rabbi's remarks spark outrage
What's the story
Rabbi Yosef (Yossi) Mizrachi, an Israeli-American rabbi, has sparked outrage after a video of him mocking Hindu cow worship went viral. In the video, Mizrachi makes sweeping claims about Indians drinking cow urine and ridicules Indian doctors for allegedly doing so. "You know the Indians that worship the cow? Hindus," he said, before claiming they "lick cow urine from their floors." "And by the way, some of those people...are doctors," he said, thanking God for not making him like Indians.
Criticism voiced
'International damage to Israel's reputation astounding'
His remarks have drawn criticism from both Israel and India, with many calling him a "racist."
Israeli researcher Yeshaya Rosenman slammed Mizrachi for damaging Israel's reputation with his remarks.
Rosenman called the "international damage" to Israel's reputation "astounding in its scope."
Palestine Ambassador to India, Abdullah M Abu Shawesh, also condemned those who mock faith or insult religious traditions, calling it a threat to humanity, without explicitly naming Mizrachi.
Controversial past
Mizrachi's history of offensive remarks
Mizrachi is known for his controversial statements, including false claims about the Holocaust and offensive remarks about people with disabilities and Muslims.
His planned speaking tour in the UK was canceled in 2019 amid reports that authorities were considering barring his entry.
The rabbi's latest remarks have once again drawn sharp criticism from both India and Israel, with another person calling him a "racist psychopath."
Twitter Post
The controversial video
Jewish Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi makes fun of Hindu culture, cows, urine, idol worship and so on...— Jaspinder Kaur Udhoke (@KaurUdhoke3) October 30, 2026
I hope Modi ji would reconsider calling Israel his "Fatherland." pic.twitter.com/jf1NJHUmNk
Remarks detailed
Indian man allegedly wanted to convert to Judaism
In the video, Mizrachi talks about an Indian man who worked on his Facebook page and wanted to convert to Judaism.
He claimed this man's family bowed down to the cow and licked cow urine from their floors.
"So they bring the cow into the living room of the house. And when the cow throw some water on the floor, they lick it," he claimed.
He also alleged that when cow urine is not available, they buy it from pharmacies.