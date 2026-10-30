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Home / News / World News / 'Indians lick cow urine from...floors': Israeli rabbi's remarks spark outrage
'Indians lick cow urine from...floors': Israeli rabbi's remarks spark outrage
Mizrachi's comments have drawn widespread condemnation

'Indians lick cow urine from...floors': Israeli rabbi's remarks spark outrage

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 30, 2026
06:12 pm
What's the story

Rabbi Yosef (Yossi) Mizrachi, an Israeli-American rabbi, has sparked outrage after a video of him mocking Hindu cow worship went viral. In the video, Mizrachi makes sweeping claims about Indians drinking cow urine and ridicules Indian doctors for allegedly doing so. "You know the Indians that worship the cow? Hindus," he said, before claiming they "lick cow urine from their floors." "And by the way, some of those people...are doctors," he said, thanking God for not making him like Indians.

Criticism voiced

'International damage to Israel's reputation astounding'

His remarks have drawn criticism from both Israel and India, with many calling him a "racist."

Israeli researcher Yeshaya Rosenman slammed Mizrachi for damaging Israel's reputation with his remarks.

Rosenman called the "international damage" to Israel's reputation "astounding in its scope."

Palestine Ambassador to India, Abdullah M Abu Shawesh, also condemned those who mock faith or insult religious traditions, calling it a threat to humanity, without explicitly naming Mizrachi.

Controversial past

Mizrachi's history of offensive remarks

Mizrachi is known for his controversial statements, including false claims about the Holocaust and offensive remarks about people with disabilities and Muslims.

His planned speaking tour in the UK was canceled in 2019 amid reports that authorities were considering barring his entry.

The rabbi's latest remarks have once again drawn sharp criticism from both India and Israel, with another person calling him a "racist psychopath."

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Twitter Post

The controversial video

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Remarks detailed

Indian man allegedly wanted to convert to Judaism

In the video, Mizrachi talks about an Indian man who worked on his Facebook page and wanted to convert to Judaism.

He claimed this man's family bowed down to the cow and licked cow urine from their floors.

"So they bring the cow into the living room of the house. And when the cow throw some water on the floor, they lick it," he claimed.

He also alleged that when cow urine is not available, they buy it from pharmacies.

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