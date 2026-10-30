'Indians lick cow urine from...floors': Israeli rabbi's remarks spark outrage

In the video, Mizrachi talks about an Indian man who worked on his Facebook page and wanted to convert to Judaism.

He claimed this man's family bowed down to the cow and licked cow urine from their floors.

"So they bring the cow into the living room of the house. And when the cow throw some water on the floor, they lick it," he claimed.

He also alleged that when cow urine is not available, they buy it from pharmacies.