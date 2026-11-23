Rabindranath Tagore mural at Khulna station defaced with black ink
Someone has defaced Rabindranath Tagore's mural at Khulna railway station with black ink, just days after it was freshly restored from a previous attack.
The portrait is part of a project to brighten up public spaces with images of cultural icons, so this repeat vandalism has really upset many people.
Police investigate, groups warn of pattern
Police are investigating, and cultural groups worry this might be part of a bigger pattern since similar incidents have happened in Dhaka, too.
Shariful Islam Salim, a cultural activist and general secretary of Nattyalok, said, "These incidents are being orchestrated deliberately," while community leaders are urging everyone to come together to protect Bangladesh's cultural heritage and keep communal tensions at bay.