Rabiya Begum and toddler drown in Malcolm Creek, Craigieburn
A heartbreaking accident in Melbourne saw a 32-year-old woman from Hyderabad, Rabiya Begum, and her two-and-a-half-year-old son lose their lives after the child reportedly entered Malcolm Creek and his mother tried to save him.
Despite efforts by emergency services, both tragically drowned near Malcolm Creek, close to Aitken Boulevard in Craigieburn, in Melbourne's northern suburbs.
Community seeks emergency visas for relatives
Rabiya leaves behind her husband and young daughter.
The local community is rallying around the family: Majlis Bachao Tehreek's Amjed Ullah Khan has reached out to support them and is pushing for emergency visas so relatives can attend the last rites in Australia.
As Khan put it, "Time is of the essence," highlighting just how urgent this support is right now.