RAF Fairford attack plot tied to Mohammed Ali al-Hassani
A recent plot to attack the RAF Fairford base in the UK was stopped just in time, and it is now tied to Mohammed Ali al-Hassani, an Iraqi man suspected of working for Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Al-Hassani reportedly coordinated the plot remotely from Iran or Iraq, making this a clear sign of rising tensions between Iran, the US and their allies.
Recruits stopped at RAF Fairford checkpoint
On September 27, five recruits drove white vans toward RAF Fairford while getting real-time instructions from al-Hassani over an encrypted messaging app.
The plan was caught at a checkpoint before any damage happened.
With Fairford hosting advanced US bombers, this close call raised questions among American and British officials and highlighted how espionage and coordinated attacks are becoming more of a concern.