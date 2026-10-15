Raja Krishnamoorthi calls Aurora Hindu temple shooting attempt anti-Indian hatred
A mass shooting attempt at a Hindu temple in Aurora was stopped just in time Sunday, October 11, 2026.
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and his family were there when it happened.
He called the incident an act of "white supremacy" and "anti-Indian hatred," thanked everyone who helped prevent it, and urged action to stop hate before it turns violent.
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Krishnamoorthi praised those who spoke up, as well as law enforcement officers who intervened.
He also called on Americans to stand together against hate, saying everyone deserves to worship without fear: "Every American deserves to live and worship without fear, and we must stand together against hatred in all its forms."