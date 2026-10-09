Raja Krishnamoorthi praises Smit Machchhar after Copilot attack, 172 saved
Captain Smit Machchhar of Flydubai is being praised by US Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi for his quick thinking and bravery on Flight 1073.
After the copilot attacked him midflight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, Machchhar (despite serious injuries) managed to open the cockpit door so others could help.
Two reserve pilots then safely landed the plane in Saudi Arabia, saving all 172 people on board, including several children and Americans.
Krishnamoorthi honors Machchhar in Congressional Record
Krishnamoorthi honored Machchhar in the US Congressional Record, highlighting his 17 years of flying experience and calm under pressure.
The congressman said, "His presence of mind, determination, and courage gave the passengers and crew the chance they needed to stop the attack and avert a catastrophe," and wished him a speedy recovery from his injuries.