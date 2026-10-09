Raja Krishnamoorthi praises Smit Machchhar after Copilot attack, 172 saved

Captain Smit Machchhar of Flydubai is being praised by US Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi for his quick thinking and bravery on Flight 1073.

After the copilot attacked him midflight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, Machchhar (despite serious injuries) managed to open the cockpit door so others could help.

Two reserve pilots then safely landed the plane in Saudi Arabia, saving all 172 people on board, including several children and Americans.